Man pleads guilty to murder of woman whose remains were found on Hollins University’s campus

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The man charged in connection with the murder of a Salem woman whose remains were found on the campus of Hollins University two years ago has learned his fate.

Christopher Lee Elliott was sentenced to 40 years with 20 years suspended, meaning he will spend the next two decades behind bars.

Jessica Dickson was reported missing in 2019, and two years later, in Feb. 2021, her remains were found on the Hollins University campus, although the 31-year-old was not affiliated with the school.

Elliott was arrested and charged in connection with her death about a year later.

Elliott was scheduled to go on trial on July 10; however, he took a plea deal on Thursday, June 22, court records show.

As part of the plea deal, Elliot will serve 20 years in prison and then be eligible for five years of probation.