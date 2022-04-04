Man arrested in death of missing Salem woman whose remains were found at Hollins University

It's been nearly a year since her remains were found at Hollins University.

HOLLINS, Va. – The Roanoke County Police Department made an arrest in connection to the remains found on Hollins University’s campus over a year ago.

In February 2021, human remains were found at the university’s campus.

A couple of months later in April 2021, the remains were identified by police as 31-year-old Jessica Darling Dickson, of Salem, who went missing nearly three years ago.

On Monday, the Roanoke County Police Department announced officers have arrested 38-year-old Christopher Lee Elliott in connection to Dickson’s murder.

The police department said it sought and obtained indictments for murder and violent felon in possession of a firearm against Elliott.

He is currently being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail without bond on a violation of probation.

Police disclosed that neither Dickson nor Elliott were affiliated with Hollins University.