Man arrested in death of missing Salem woman whose remains were found at Hollins University

The woman, Jessica Darling Dickson, went missing nearly three years ago

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

It's been nearly a year since her remains were found at Hollins University.

HOLLINS, Va. – The Roanoke County Police Department made an arrest in connection to the remains found on Hollins University’s campus over a year ago.

In February 2021, human remains were found at the university’s campus.

A couple of months later in April 2021, the remains were identified by police as 31-year-old Jessica Darling Dickson, of Salem, who went missing nearly three years ago.

On Monday, the Roanoke County Police Department announced officers have arrested 38-year-old Christopher Lee Elliott in connection to Dickson’s murder.

The police department said it sought and obtained indictments for murder and violent felon in possession of a firearm against Elliott.

He is currently being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail without bond on a violation of probation.

Police disclosed that neither Dickson nor Elliott were affiliated with Hollins University.

