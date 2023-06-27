Where to watch fireworks in Southwest Virginia🎆

Let freedom ring! It’s time to start planning for Independence Day. Below you’ll find a breakdown of where you can watch fireworks across Southwest Virginia this year.

June 30

Lynchburg

9 p.m. @ Riverfront Park (Activities begin at 6 p.m.)

July 2

Roanoke

5 p.m. @ River’s Edge Sports Complex

July 3

Roanoke

9:30 p.m. @ River’s Edge Sports Complex

July 4

Buchanan

10 p.m. @ Buchanan Community Carnival (Activities begin at 6:30 p.m.)

Danville

Dusk @ Carrington Pavilion (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Lexington

6 p.m. - 9 p.m. @ Glen Maury Park

Salem

9:30 p.m. @ Salem Fair (Salem Civic Center)

Vinton

9:30 p.m. @ Vinton War Memorial (Activities begin at 6:30 p.m.)

Did we miss an event? Send an email to agraham@wsls.com with more information. Be sure to share your celebration pictures with us on Pin It!

Fireworks may not be your favorite way to celebrate if you have furry friends. Find information on how to keep your pets safe during Fourth of July celebrations here.