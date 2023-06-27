Where to watch fireworks in Southwest Virginia🎆

Let freedom ring! It’s time to start planning for Independence Day. Below you’ll find a breakdown of where you can watch fireworks across Southwest Virginia this year.
June 30
Lynchburg
9 p.m. @ Riverfront Park (Activities begin at 6 p.m.)
July 2
Roanoke
5 p.m. @ River’s Edge Sports Complex
July 3
Roanoke
9:30 p.m. @ River’s Edge Sports Complex
July 4
Buchanan
10 p.m. @ Buchanan Community Carnival (Activities begin at 6:30 p.m.)
Danville
Dusk @ Carrington Pavilion (Gates open at 6 p.m.)
Lexington
6 p.m. - 9 p.m. @ Glen Maury Park
Salem
9:30 p.m. @ Salem Fair (Salem Civic Center)
Vinton
9:30 p.m. @ Vinton War Memorial (Activities begin at 6:30 p.m.)
Did we miss an event? Send an email to agraham@wsls.com with more information. Be sure to share your celebration pictures with us on Pin It!
Fireworks may not be your favorite way to celebrate if you have furry friends. Find information on how to keep your pets safe during Fourth of July celebrations here.