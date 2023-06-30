Delays expected at four locations on the Blue Ridge Parkway due to construction

If you’re planning on visiting the Blue Ridge Parkway anytime soon, know that there could be short delays in parts of the parkway due to construction.

Over the next few weeks, six bridges on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia and North Carolina will be undergoing repairs as part of a bridge maintenance project.

During construction, bearings and joints will be replaced and other minor concrete repairs will be addressed.

Due to this, there will be single-lane traffic control during the day, with full evening closures possible in the areas listed below: