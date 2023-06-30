Roanoke County Police searching for 5 stolen motorcycles

The Roanoke County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in its search for five stolen motorcycles.

Authorities provided the following descriptions of the motorcycles and said there have been several motorcycle thefts reported in the area lately:

A 2006 yellow Yamaha R6 was reported stolen on March 3 in the Woodhaven area of North County

A 2020 blue Yamaha was reported stolen on May 30 from a South County apartment in the Tanglewood area

A 2005 blue Yamaha YZFR1 was reported stolen on June 26 from a South County apartment in the Overland Dr area.

A 2006 red/black Honda CBR was reported stolen on May 27 from a South County townhome around Crossbow Circle.

A 2020 black Honda CBR 500 was reported stolen on June 26 from a South County apartment in the Garst Mill area.

If you have any information about the thefts, you’re asked to contact Detective Torzewski at 540-777-4705.

