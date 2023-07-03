Freedom Fest kicks off Fourth of July celebrations

Fourth of July celebrations started a little early, kicking off Sunday night at Rivers Edge Park in Roanoke with Freedom Fest.

Festival goer Griggs Levan says it was the perfect addition to his summer break.

“I’ve been stuck in my room like all summer and there hasn’t been much to do, but it’s been great to come out here and see some family friends,” Levan said.

The festival featured food trucks, live music and free face painting, bouncy houses and more.

City of Roanoke Parks and Rec Marketing Coordinator Molly Hagan says it’s important to have affordable fun for families.

“There’s a lot of things you can do on the Fourth of July, lots of regional events, we just really wanted to make sure there was a free opportunity for families to come enjoy right before the fireworks show,” Hagan said.

Dad Alan Dever says it’s something Roanoke doesn’t see enough of.

“We need more of this. It’s just great to have it, and the fact that it’s free,” Dever said.

Brian Boucher went to the festival for the music, and says he’s impressed with how much the festival was able to accomplish.

“For them to be able to put on a show like this, with fireworks and the park under the mountain on a beautiful day, you can’t get any better,” Boucher said.

For Dever - the concert put on by Five Points Music Sanctuary shows music is the heart of Roanoke.

“We’re a big music town, always have been. I’ve lived here for many years and it’s really cool to see it come around and come into fruition and grow and grow and grow,” Dever said.

Levan says the Fourth and fireworks brings the community together.

“Everybody came together and had so much fun and it’s just nice to get outside,” Levan said.