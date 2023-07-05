89º

SURVEY RESULTS: Here are the top ice cream spots in our region, according to you

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

To celebrate National Ice Cream Month, we asked you to let us know your favorite ice cream spots in our region.

We received all of your sweet submissions, and now it’s time to let you know the top picks.

And, if you’re looking to cool down this summer with a tasty treat, be sure to check out some of these awesome local businesses near you.

Without further ado, here are the top 10 ice cream spots in Central and Southwest Virginia, according to you!

Ice cream spotLocation
Blue Cow Ice Cream Co.1115 Piedmont St. SE Roanoke, VA 24014
Salem Ice Cream Parlor404 W Main St, Salem, VA 24153
Chris’s Coffee & Custard1824 9th St. SE Ste B, Roanoke, VA 24013
Bruster’s Ice Cream6498 Williamson Rd. Roanoke, VA 24019
Katie’s Ice Cream & Chocolates3530 Electric Rd., Roanoke, VA 24018
Lickidy Split2445 E Washington Ave., Vinton, VA 24179
Rookie’sLocations in Roanoke, Forest, Lynchburg, and SML
Homestead Creamery7254 Booker T Washington Hwy, Wirtz, VA 24184
Don and Judy’s Ice Cream Shoppe9345 Elk Creek Pkwy, Elk Creek, VA 24326
Mister Goodies21556 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502

Do you agree with the results? Let us know your favorite ice cream spots in the comments!

