SURVEY RESULTS: Here are the top ice cream spots in our region, according to you

To celebrate National Ice Cream Month, we asked you to let us know your favorite ice cream spots in our region.

We received all of your sweet submissions, and now it’s time to let you know the top picks.

And, if you’re looking to cool down this summer with a tasty treat, be sure to check out some of these awesome local businesses near you.

Without further ado, here are the top 10 ice cream spots in Central and Southwest Virginia, according to you!

Ice cream spot Location Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. 1115 Piedmont St. SE Roanoke, VA 24014 Salem Ice Cream Parlor 404 W Main St, Salem, VA 24153 Chris’s Coffee & Custard 1824 9th St. SE Ste B, Roanoke, VA 24013 Bruster’s Ice Cream 6498 Williamson Rd. Roanoke, VA 24019 Katie’s Ice Cream & Chocolates 3530 Electric Rd., Roanoke, VA 24018 Lickidy Split 2445 E Washington Ave., Vinton, VA 24179 Rookie’s Locations in Roanoke, Forest, Lynchburg, and SML Homestead Creamery 7254 Booker T Washington Hwy, Wirtz, VA 24184 Don and Judy’s Ice Cream Shoppe 9345 Elk Creek Pkwy, Elk Creek, VA 24326 Mister Goodies 21556 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502

Do you agree with the results? Let us know your favorite ice cream spots in the comments!