Henry County Sheriff’s Office K9 retires

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to a team member this week.

K9 “Raja” of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office retired after six years of service in the K9 Division with Sgt. Corey Waddell.

The sheriff’s office said Raja began in July of 2017 when she completed her training and was certified in building searches, obedience, area searches, tracking, aggression control, and narcotics detection.

Raja helped with building searches, tracking, aggression control, and narcotics detection.

We’re told Raja assisted with search warrants and/or calls for service in Martinsville, Pittsylvania County, Franklin County, Patrick County, and the City of Eden, North Carolina.

“Job well done Raja, your service to our agency and our community is greatly appreciated and we hope you enjoy retirement,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.