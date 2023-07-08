Four Henry County deputies suspended without pay after detention center incident

HENRY CO., Va. – Four Henry County deputies have been suspended after a use of force incident at the Henry County Adult Detention Center.

The incident happened on July 1 after a man was arrested for drunk in public, Henry County Sheriff Wayne Davis said during a press conference Friday night.

Davis said after he was brought in, he was uncooperative and refused to change into his jail uniform.

The situation then escalated, and Davis said Henry County deputies used force on the man. The man was injured, sent to SOVAH Health Martinsville for treatment, and has since been released.

After Davis was notified of the incident, he asked Virginia State Police to step in.

Four of the involved deputies were suspended without pay, pending investigation findings, the sheriff said. Their identities were not shared.

Virginia State Police’s investigation is ongoing.

Davis added that he just learned about the incident yesterday, July 6. Because of that, there is now an internal affairs investigation underway as well.