Lynchburg Police arrest 15-year-old in connection with armed robbery

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE

The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a teen in connection with the July 9 armed robbery at Miles Market.

According to police, the 15-year-old was arrested without incident just days later on July 13.

We’re told the teen is charged with armed robbery and brandishing a firearm.

The teen’s name was not shared. He was taken to the Lynchburg Regional Juvenile Detention Center, authorities said.

LPD thanked the community for their tips that assisted with this case.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities in Lynchburg are asking for help from the community to identify two suspects in an armed robbery.

Officers were called out to investigate an armed robbery at the Miles Market on Rivermont Ave. around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Witnesses told police that a man wearing surgical gloves came into the store, showed the clerk a gun, and demanded tobacco products.

Police said the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of tobacco products.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective S. Bond at 434-455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.