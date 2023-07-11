Botetourt County Planning Commission votes to approve Harvest Blue Ridge project

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – The Botetourt County Planning Commission voted to approve the Harvest Blue Ridge project in Daleville.

During their public hearing Monday night, people came out to give their opinion bringing 400 homes to the Old Murray Cider property off Cloverdale Road.

While some were for it, others raised concerns about how it would impact where they lived.

“I own a piece of property adjacent to this development, and let me start off by saying I’m not against this development. I think it’s a great development and it’ll be a real benefit to the community,” Ed Clark, one Botetourt County resident said. “Now I haven’t heard anybody address tonight about storm runoff and retention ponds.”

The developers had a chance to respond to the community and answer some of their questions.

The plan will now go before the board of supervisors on Monday, July 17.

