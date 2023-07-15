Danville woman charged with stabbing her mother to death, according to Danville Police

Ebonie Michelle Holm is charged with second degree murder. (Danville Police)

DANVILLE, Va. – On Saturday, Danville Police say they arrested 44-year-old, Ebonie Michelle Holm and charged her with second degree murder.

Around 11:45 a.m., officers say they responded to the 100 block of Wimbush Plane for a well being check.

When officers arrived they found Holm’s mother, 61-year-old, Marie Boynton suffering from multiple stab wounds.

They say Boynton was pronounced dead a short time later by Danville’s Life Saving Crew.

Investigators say they are not seeking out any other individuals in this case.

Danville Police say this the city’s seventh homicide of 2023

