One hospitalized after shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – One person was sent to the hospital following a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Monday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities say shortly after 11 p.m., they came across a driver near Gilmer Road and Gainesboro Avenue who had been hurt in a shooting.

Officers immediately began administering aid and worked to control the bleeding up until Roanoke Fire and EMS arrived.

Ultimately, the victim, who has not been identified, was taken to RMH for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers later learned that the incident happened in the 2000 block of Liberty Road NW.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

The investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text the police department at 274637; please being the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it is properly sent. Both calls and text can remain anonymous.