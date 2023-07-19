South Boston PD searching for armed, dangerous man after deadly shooting

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – The South Boston Police Department is searching for a man who they believe is responsible for shooting and killing another man on July 16.

Around 3:38 a.m. on Sunday (July 16), SBPD said they received a report of possible gunshots near the Willow Oaks Apartment Complex.

Officers got to the scene and said they found evidence consistent with gunshots near the rear parking area.

Police said that a 25-year-old, now identified as Quaheim Chandler, then arrived at Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital with a single gunshot wound. He later died, according to SBPD.

After further investigation, it was determined that Javante Jordan and Chandler had gotten into an altercation, authorities said.

We’re told Jordan took out a gun and fired multiple times at Chandler during the incident, with one of the bullets striking Chandler in the upper torso.

Now, SBPD said they have obtained arrest warrants on Jordan for 2nd-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officers said Jordan is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Jordan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-7273 or 434-476-3334.

