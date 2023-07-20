Nelson County man facing several charges in connection with child sexual assault

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A Nelson County man has been taken into custody as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged child sexual assault, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
A search warrant was issued and executed in the 8000 block of Laurel Road, leading to the arrest of 64-year-old Raymond Uttaro, of Shipman, authorities said.
Uttaro has been charged with the following as a result of the investigation:
- Abduction with intent to extort money or for immoral purpose
- Use or display of firearm in committing felony (two counts)
- Rape (two counts)
- Carnal knowledge of child between thirteen and fifteen years of age (two counts)
- Forcible sodomy (three counts)
- Object sexual penetration (four counts)
- Aggravated Sexual Battery (four counts)
- Sexual abuse of a child under 15 years of age (two counts)
- Distribution of certain drugs to persons under 18 (four counts)
- Production, publication, sale, financing, etc., of child pornography
- Use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children
- Display of child pornography or grooming video or materials to a child
Uttaro is currently being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.
You may have noticed a difference in how we’ve been reporting on crime. To learn more, click here or email trust@wsls.com