Nelson County man facing several charges in connection with child sexual assault

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A Nelson County man has been taken into custody as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged child sexual assault, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

A search warrant was issued and executed in the 8000 block of Laurel Road, leading to the arrest of 64-year-old Raymond Uttaro, of Shipman, authorities said.

Uttaro has been charged with the following as a result of the investigation:

Abduction with intent to extort money or for immoral purpose

Use or display of firearm in committing felony (two counts)

Rape (two counts)

Carnal knowledge of child between thirteen and fifteen years of age (two counts)

Forcible sodomy (three counts)

Object sexual penetration (four counts)

Aggravated Sexual Battery (four counts)

Sexual abuse of a child under 15 years of age (two counts)

Distribution of certain drugs to persons under 18 (four counts)

Production, publication, sale, financing, etc., of child pornography

Use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children

Display of child pornography or grooming video or materials to a child

Uttaro is currently being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

