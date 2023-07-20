79º

Nelson County man facing several charges in connection with child sexual assault

The 64-year-old man is being held without bond at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Nelson County, Crime
Raymond Uttaro (Nelson County Sheriff's Office)

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A Nelson County man has been taken into custody as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged child sexual assault, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

A search warrant was issued and executed in the 8000 block of Laurel Road, leading to the arrest of 64-year-old Raymond Uttaro, of Shipman, authorities said.

Uttaro has been charged with the following as a result of the investigation:

  • Abduction with intent to extort money or for immoral purpose
  • Use or display of firearm in committing felony (two counts)
  • Rape (two counts)
  • Carnal knowledge of child between thirteen and fifteen years of age (two counts)
  • Forcible sodomy (three counts)
  • Object sexual penetration (four counts)
  • Aggravated Sexual Battery (four counts)
  • Sexual abuse of a child under 15 years of age (two counts)
  • Distribution of certain drugs to persons under 18 (four counts)
  • Production, publication, sale, financing, etc., of child pornography
  • Use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children
  • Display of child pornography or grooming video or materials to a child

Uttaro is currently being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

