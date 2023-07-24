Cambell County man charged after drugs, money found inside his vehicle

Charles Johnson who was wanted out of Bedford, Campbell, and Amherst counties was arrested on Thursday, July 20, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. (Credit: Blue Ridge Regional Jail)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 36-year-old man who was wanted out of Bedford, Campbell, and Amherst counties was arrested on Thursday, July 20, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Around 5:06 p.m., the Violent Crime Response Team (VCRT) responded to the parking lot of a store on Wards Road after getting a report that a wanted man was inside, authorities said.

When the man, 36-year-old Charles Johnson, walked out of the store, he was taken into custody, LPD said.

Police said LPD K9 Kairos assisted in the search of Johnson’s vehicle. We’re told K9 Kairos alerted his handler to the scent of narcotics inside, leading officers to find and seize the following:

9.5 ounces of Methamphetamine

1.3 ounces of heroin/powdered fentanyl

865 dollars

Johnson was arrested and is facing two counts of possession with intent to sell or distribute a Schedule I/II substance, authorities said. He is now being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050, or by calling Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also make an anonymous tip online by clicking here or by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device. A cash reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $1,000 may be available for tips that lead to an arrest in this crime.