BOTETOURT CO., Va. – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify four wanted people.

We’re told the two couples are wanted for thefts and trespassing in the 2500 block of Blue Ridge Turnpike.

If you have any information, you’re asked to send the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office a message on Facebook or contact Lt. Haynes at 540-928-2246.