WATCH: Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crews host third Camp R.I.T.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Learning the trade.
That’s what students did with Roanoke County Fire and Rescue on Friday.
10 News Photojournalist Greg Moore shares how Camp R.I.T. benefits local kids and the team in the main video above.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Learning the trade.
That’s what students did with Roanoke County Fire and Rescue on Friday.
10 News Photojournalist Greg Moore shares how Camp R.I.T. benefits local kids and the team in the main video above.
Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.