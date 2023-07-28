71º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

WATCH: Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crews host third Camp R.I.T.

Greg Moore, WSLS

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, Community

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Learning the trade.

That’s what students did with Roanoke County Fire and Rescue on Friday.

10 News Photojournalist Greg Moore shares how Camp R.I.T. benefits local kids and the team in the main video above.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email