Lynchburg Peacemakers host ‘End of Summer Expo’ and fundraiser

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Even on a hot day, people showed out to support the Peacemakers for their End of Summer Expo and fundraiser.

“We need to bring the neighborhood back to our city. The neighborhood, not the hood,” Peacemakers Founder Shawn Hunter said.

Hunter is standing by a boots on the ground approach to ending gun violence in Lynchburg.

“The community is responding because they’re seeing action,” Hunter said. “And that’s what they want to see, action. Not just talk and a lot of meetings.”

Saturday, the Peacemakers hosted the End of Summer Expo and fundraiser — with the goal of bringing the community together.

“I want us to meet each other right here,” Hunter said.

The money raised at the event goes towards buying a van that will be used for outreach.

“It allows us to move around at night time more safely,” he said.

Several community leaders and lawmakers joined the charge, speaking to people about the importance of peace.

Republican Delegate Wendall Walker says he’s had enough when it comes to violence in the Hill City.

“Send a message to the criminals in Lynchburg: ‘Not here,’” Walker said.

Democratic candidate for delegate Jennifer Woofter says supporting the Peacemakers allows for their work to continue making a change.

“Their voice is incredibly impactful,” Woofter said. “Gun violence is an issue that impacts families, neighborhoods, communities, states and the nation. And we need people at every level of organization to be thinking about it and finding solutions.”

If you did not get to attend the fundraiser, you can still donate by mailing your donation to P.O. Box 1161 Lynchburg, Virginia. More ways to donate will later be added on their Facebook page.