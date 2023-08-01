Danville Police Chief earns national recognition for efforts to curb crime

Chief Scott Booth was just named as a recipient of the Frederic Milton Thrasher Award by the National Gang Crime Research Center.

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department has entered the national spotlight.

Chief Scott Booth was just named as a recipient of the Frederic Milton Thrasher Award by the National Gang Crime Research Center.

While this honors superior leadership in law enforcement, it’s mainly due to the work they’ve done to curb crime and keep people safe.

From 2016 to 2018, Danville was violent and deadly — with 800 reports of things like homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.

At one point, Danville had Virginia’s highest homicide rate per capita.

“We’re doing the right things here in Danville. It shows that some of the things that we’ve done to reduce violence, especially gang-associated violence that impacts so many of our young people is being look at other places across the nation, actually across the world, so it’s kinda a big deal,” said Booth.

Chief Booth has been on the job since 2018.