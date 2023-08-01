Henry County authorities searching for North Carolina man after shooting incident

James Hylton IV, of Greensboro, NC, wanted after a malicious wounding incident in Martinsville (Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – One man is hurt and another is wanted after a malicious wounding in Martinsville on Sunday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 20 around 10:48 a.m., the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call regarding a person who was shot at in the 600 block of Price Hairston Lane in Martinsville, Sheriff Wayne Davis said.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators responded and found a 31-year-old man at the scene with a gunshot wound on his hand. The man received first aid and was taken to SOVAH Health Martinsville, where he was treated and later released, according to Sheriff Davis.

After further investigation, authorities determined that another man, James Hylton IV, went to the victim’s home and knocked on the door.

When the victim opened the door, authorities said Hylton fired multiple shots, hitting the other man once in the hand, Sheriff Davis said.

Hylton of Greensboro, North Carolina is currently wanted on the following charges, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office:

Malicious wounding

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling

Investigators also found around one kilogram of methamphetamine, a small quantity of cocaine, and four handguns, according to Sheriff Davis.

Evidence collected after Martinsville malicious wounding incident (Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office) (WSLS)

10 News has reached out to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for clarification on anticipated charges, including whether the victim will face charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who may know where Hylton may be is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime.