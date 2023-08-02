Blue Ridge Fudge Lady Café to permanently close

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady Café in Christiansburg will likely permanently close its doors, the shop announced in a Facebook post.

Staff say the shop is looking for someone to either partner with or take over the restaurant space with a similar restaurant.

The popular spot offered a variety of fudge variations, from classic chocolate to praline to carrot cake, and almost anything in between.

The restaurant space includes a kitchen certified by the Health Department, with an installed hood, equipment that can be purchased, and the “Blue Room.” If you’re interested in renting the space, click here for more details.