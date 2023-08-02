North Carolina pair charged after shooting into occupied vehicle in Henry County, authorities say

28-year-old Courtney Thomas and 37-year-old Andrew Webb, charged after allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle (Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office)

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Two people from North Carolina have been arrested after they allegedly shot into an occupied vehicle in late July, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 27 around 12:25 a.m., the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center got a call about a vehicle that had been shot into on Meeks Road in Henry County, authorities said.

According to Sheriff Wayne Davis, a man was said he was driving on Meeks Road when a burgundy vehicle was following dangerously close to his vehicle.

The man said the vehicle passed him and stopped in the 400 block of Meeks Road, authorities said. That’s when he pulled into a driveway to turn around and drive the opposite direction.

As the man was turning around, he heard four gunshots, and his vehicle was hit by multiple bullets, according to Sheriff Davis.

We’re told the man then drove to Eden, North Carolina, and called 911 for help.

A day later, on July 28, authorities said Henry County investigators went to Rockingham County, North Carolina, found the described vehicle, and identified two suspects: 28-year-old Courtney Thomas of Eden and 37-year-old Andrew Webb, also of Eden.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office helped to obtain a search warrant for their residence and vehicle, Sheriff Davis said. Five guns and ammunition were found inside the residence as a result.

Thomas and Webb are now facing the following charges, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office:

Attempted malicious wounding

Shooting at an occupied vehicle

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Webb is also being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Sheriff Davis said. He’s currently being held in the Rockingham County Detention Center on a $225,000 bond.

Authorities said Thomas is currently being held in the Rockingham County Detention Center with a $150,000 bond.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).