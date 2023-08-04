76º
Montgomery County Public Schools to offer free breakfast, lunch to students at six schools

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Free breakfast and lunch will be available to some students in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Public Schools announced that students at Eastern Montgomery Elementary, Shawsville Middle, Eastern Montgomery High, Price’s Fork Elementary, Falling Branch Elementary, and Montgomery Central will be able to receive a free breakfast and lunch.

According to Superintendent Bernard Bragen, families at these schools do not need to complete any paperwork to recieve free meals, and all students will receive free breakfast and lunch at no charge. Students who want a la carte items, such as ice cream, must either have money in their accounts or cash to pay for the item.

Families with students at other schools still need to complete the Free Reduced Price Meal application.

The Community Eligibility Provision is offered to schools determined to be eligible by the Virginia Department of Education.

“Programs like this one help reduce the number of students with food insecurity, and we’re excited to offer this program to our community,” Bragen said. “Thank you for celebrating this milestone with us.”

