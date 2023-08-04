Roanoke community continues to heal after week of violence

The Star City is continuing to heal following a week of gun violence.

So far this year, there have been 21 homicides in Roanoke – 17 of which are deadly shootings. This is a dramatic increase from the last few years.

In July alone, Roanoke saw seven homicides, six of which were gun-related. A vast majority of those shootings have taken place in Northwest Roanoke.

Many Northwest Roanoke neighbors and other community members came together for a candlelight vigil Thursday.

LaCiann Divers lost her son NeSean in September 2022. She said she’s sick of the violence.

“This around here, it’s ridiculous. It’s got to stop. Every week somebody is dying and it don’t make no freaking sense,” Divers said.

The vigil was hosted by the group F.E.D.U.P. which stands for “Families Expecting Deliverance Using Prayer.” Co-Founder of the group, Renea Taylor said the community is losing more and more hope as the violence continues.

“This week alone is just unimaginable. It’s a sense of hopelessness over the community. That’s another reason why we wanted to come by just to show up, to show unity … solidarity,” Taylor said.

As people stood around the Melrose Park basketball courts Thursday evening, many shared a moment of prayer together.

“Anytime that something goes on about gun violence, anytime there’s something said … if I can come and say my son’s name NeSean … I’m going to stand there and do that for my baby. I’m going to speak for my baby. I’m going to fight for my baby because that’s my child and he’s not here to say anything else,” Divers said.