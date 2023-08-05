Floyd’s County Sales music store celebrating 50 years of business

FLOYD, Va. – Record stores have become somewhat of a rarity in this day in age but County Sales in Floyd has been in business 50 years and counting.

The Town of Floyd has a deep connection to old-time and bluegrass music. County Sales music store is at the center of it all.

At 12 years old, Corbin Hayslett had his first run-in with the store. Years later, he’s now the general manager of the store.

“A lot of folks are familiar with the Floyd Country Store which is right across the street from us. You can come to Floyd and experience music live and you can also learn a lot about where the music has been and the music that has come before the past century of recordings,” Hayslett said.

It’s hard to survive in an industry where many people are turning to digital and streaming platforms. The store now operates as a non-profit, supplying old-time, bluegrass, and classic country recordings to loyal customers around the world.

“A lot of times the folks that we are there for, whom we cater to, are folks who are passionate about the music and a lot of times are musicians,” Hayslett said.

Pres Maxson is just one of many musicians trying to make it. He makes the trip from Indiana each year to visit County Sales.

“I come to this record store to get inspired, I play banjo myself. You just drop in because this is the place where if you want to hear what the pros do, you come here,” Maxson.

Instead of streaming the music, Maxson prefers physical records for the experience.

“You’re digesting the music the way the artist wanted you to digest it. When you put a record on, you put the needle down on track one and you listen to the whole thing,” Maxson said.

County Sales is holding a 50th-anniversary Open House Saturday and Sunday, with a full schedule of live music, appearances, and workshops. The event will pay tribute to County Sales’ legacy, and the people who laid the groundwork for its enduring presence. See the schedule here.