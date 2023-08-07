Several schools closing early due to impending weather

Orange County looking to hire more school bus drivers

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – As much of the state braces for severe weather, several schools across our region have announced plans to close early out of an abundance of caution.

Botetourt County Public Schools says it will be closing at 12 p.m., adding that all scheduled practices, open houses, meetings or other events are canceled.

Elementary school open houses that were originally scheduled for Monday have been pushed to Tuesday from 12 to 2 p.m.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but encourage everyone to take necessary precautions for their safety this afternoon,” school officials said.

In addition to this, Roanoke County Schools, Roanoke City Schools and Craig County Schools will also be closing early Monday, with CCPS closing at 12:30 p.m., Roanoke County closing at 1 p.m. and Roanoke City closing at 3:30 p.m.

Craig County School officials say all events scheduled for Monday will take place on Tuesday at the same time.