A Weather Authority Alert Day has been issued for Monday, Aug. 7, due to the potential for severe thunderstorms.

The combination of heat, humidity, and a nearby system could produce severe thunderstorm warnings, mainly for damaging winds. Our region will be under the Storm Prediction Center’s Level 2 risk.

The Weather Authority Alert Day is expected to last from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.