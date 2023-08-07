Tornado Watch until 9:00 p.m. Monday

The Tornado Watch covers each of our zones completely through 9:00 PM

ROANOKE, Va. – A Tornado Watch stays in effect this afternoon until 9:00 p.m. on Monday, August 7. A Level 4 (Moderate) risk for storms, which we haven’t seen since April 19, 2019, lasts through today with our best chance of storms before 8:00 p.m.

Storms are at their strongest in our region through the late afternoon and early evening

We are in a Weather Authority Alert Day because of these storms which look particularly strong. We are at risk for wind, hail, and tornadoes that we have not been in this season.

The last time we had a Level 4 risk three tornadoes touched down in our area. It was rated an EF-3 moving through Franklin County with wind speeds over 160 mph. A second tornado in Bedford County was weaker but still did damage that warranted an EF-1 rating. The third in Nelson County was also an EF-1.

The Level 4 risk extends from Pennsylvania to Tennessee

Our last Level 4 day spawned 3 tornadoes

High wind gusts are likely throughout the region, but the main tornado risk stays mostly north of US-460. Most tornadoes in our region trend towards Lynchburg and Southside making this a higher risk than we tend to see that far north.

