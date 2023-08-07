83º
CHIP of the Roanoke Valley provides free school supplies, haircuts ahead of school year

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

ROANOKE, Va.Child Health Investment Partnership of the Roanoke Valley, also known as CHIP is setting up students for success with their second annual Back to School Celebration.

On Monday, students received free school supplies and backpacks.

There were also free haircuts provided by local salons.

Community partners like the Bradley Free Clinic and Feeding Southwest VA were also there providing information on physicals and vaccines.

“Ya know, first day nerves are always there, right? So whatever we can do to lessen those nerves to make it easy for not only mom, dad but also for that kiddo,” said Chief Operating Officer, CHIP of the Roanoke Valley, Autumn Williams.

