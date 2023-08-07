Family stresses importance of water safety following Rockbridge Co. drownings

A camping trip turned tragic after an accidental drowning claimed the lives of three siblings over the weekend in the Arnold’s Valley area of the James River. 19-year-old Omar Wade, and his two sisters, 16-year-old Marieme and 10-year-old Aicha died over the weekend.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A camping trip turned tragic after three siblings drowned in the Arnold’s Valley area of the James River.

19-year-old Omar Wade, and his two sisters, 16-year-old Marieme and 10-year-old Aicha were reported missing, and on Saturday morning (Aug. 5), their bodies were pulled from the river.

The children’s uncle El Hadji Niang said the hurt is indescribable.

“My sister called me and said her three children were missing, and I asked what happened and she told me that they went for camping for the weekend,” Niang said. “Then, probably they went just touched the water, and then all three of them drowned.”

Niang said they grew up in Charlottesville and had bright futures.

“They were all good children, very polite, very helpful around any community they have,” Niang said.

Now, he’s hoping the tragic loss can inspire others to take precautions before they visit the James River. He said the kids have been in pools before, but he’s not sure how strong of swimmers they were.

“Camping or whatever the case may be, just to make sure keep an eye on the children and then give them a life jacket if they want to go to the river,” Niang said.

The CDC recommends researching natural waters you’re swimming in before you go and always watching the forecast.

“This is a warning for us people, just pay more attention if you go anywhere with their children,” Niang said. “This is a big loss because that’s the only children they had. They only had three children, and they are gone.”

The family said on Monday that they’re still solidifying funeral plans.

The incident is under investigation by the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office and the Medical Examiner.