VDOT launches survey on safety improvements for Peppers Ferry Road in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY CO., Va. – VDOT is asking for New River Valley drivers to give their input on a portion of Peppers Ferry Road in Montgomery County.

The survey is on potential safety improvements as part of a larger study. The project is in partnership with Project Pipeline, a performance-based planning program to identify transportation needs in Virginia.

Construction dates for improvements have not been set, as the study is expected to be complete in the summer of 2024.

You can find a link to the survey and more information on the study here. The survey is open until August 16.