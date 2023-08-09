Crash causes lane closures on US-220 in Botetourt County

There are lane closures in place on US-220 in Botetourt County due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT.

According to Chief Jason Ferguson with Botetourt County Fire & EMS, multiple units are on the scene of the crash.

We’re told the crash happened near Buhrman Road. Crews said the area is commonly known as “Dudley Stretch,” near Glen Wilton.

As of 6:43 p.m., all southbound lanes are closed, crews said. The roadway was completely shut down earlier in the evening.

