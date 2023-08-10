Nelson County deputies searching for woman wanted for death threats

Courtney Denise Young, 31, of Lynchburg, is currently on the most wanted list for threats of death or bodily injury to a person and contempt of court, according to Nelson County deputies.

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who is wanted for death threats.

Courtney Denise Young, 31, of Lynchburg, has been charged with threats of death or bodily injury to a person and contempt of court, according to Nelson County deputies.

Authorities say Courtney is 5 feet 11 inches, weighs about 185 pounds and often visits Lynchburg and Amherst County.

Further information was not provided but we will continue to update this article as we learn more.

If you have any information that can lead to her arrest, you’re asked to contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050, your local law enforcement agency, or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

You can also enter an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.