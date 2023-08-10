Roanoke Fire-EMS awarded grant for enhanced medical services

Roanoke Fire-EMS has secured a grant that will help it save more lives.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS has secured a grant that will help it save more lives.

The fire department received the funding from InFirst Federal Credit Union’s Responders Foundation and said it will be used to purchase three automated external defibrillators, also known as AEDs.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Usually, these medical devices are only placed on frontline units, such as firetrucks and ambulances. But with the grant, the department will now be able to carry AEDs on vehicles staffed by paramedics, ensuring high-quality treatment within the Star City.

With sudden cardiac arrest being the leading cause of natural death in the US, it’s important to have AEDs readily available at all times. After all, early defibrillation can double or triple a person’s chances of survival, according to the department.

“We are grateful to InFirst Federal Credit Union for this grant,” said David Hoback, Chief of Roanoke Fire-EMS. “This funding will help us make a difference in our community, and save more lives.”