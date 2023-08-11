Three injured after bus crash at Old Fiddler’s Convention in Galax, police say

GALAX, Va. – The Galax Police Department is investigating a bus crash that left multiple people injured at the Old Fiddler’s Convention at Felt’s Park.

Police said at around 3:55 p.m., Twin County 911 received a call of a bus crash with multiple injuries.

According to authorities, a shuttle bus carrying passengers struck a vehicle while entering the front gate to the park.

We’re told the bus then ran over an embankment striking three parked vehicles.

GPD said the driver of the bus and one passenger were transported to Twin County Regional Hospital and transferred to North Carolina Baptist Hospital by air transport.

A second passenger on the bus was also transported to Twin County Regional Hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but it’s believed the driver of the bus had a medical emergency prior to the crash.