Christiansburg Salon hosts back to school haircut party

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Barbers and beauticians are donating their time to make sure children get back to school, looking good in the New River Valley.

The Beauty Lab & Wax Center in Christiansburg held a Back to School Hair Cut Party.

People paid $10 for haircuts and all the money was donated to Wonder Universe, a non-profit children’s museum in the Christiansburg Mall.

The museum has 15 interactive exhibits that educate, and inspire children and caregivers.

The salon manager said, " we wanted to support our community of parents and send their kids to school looking great.”

Staff raised 340 dollars for the nonprofit.