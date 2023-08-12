Christiansburg Salon hosts back to school haircut party

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Barbers and beauticians are donating their time to make sure children get back to school, looking good in the New River Valley.
The Beauty Lab & Wax Center in Christiansburg held a Back to School Hair Cut Party.
People paid $10 for haircuts and all the money was donated to Wonder Universe, a non-profit children’s museum in the Christiansburg Mall.
The museum has 15 interactive exhibits that educate, and inspire children and caregivers.
The salon manager said, " we wanted to support our community of parents and send their kids to school looking great.”
Staff raised 340 dollars for the nonprofit.