Roanoke Police investigating fatal teen shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday morning shortly after midnight, Roanoke Police learned a person with a gunshot wound in the 100 block of Patton Avenue N.W. Responding officers found a juvenile male victim lying outside of a residence in the area with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound.

Roanoke Fire-EMS took the teen to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A second juvenile male was located in a vehicle near the intersection of 2nd Street and Gilmer Avenue N.W. with what appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and the teen was also taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial hospital for treatment.

Police say preliminary investigation indicates the two teens were injured during the incident on Patton Avenue N.W.

Detectives said sometime later, officers learned the first victim who was located had died to his injuries and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Details about what led to this shooting are limited at this time. No arrests have been made regarding this incident. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500.