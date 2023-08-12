VA Dept of Corrections search for escaped inmate

(Virginia Department of Corrections , Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) and other law enforcement agencies continue to search for an inmate who escaped from a hospital in Henrico County Saturday morning.

Naseem Isaiah Roulack, 21, of Greensville Correctional Center, is serving a 13-year sentence for charges of aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny, and hit and run.

Roulack is 5′8 inches tall, 177 pounds and has brown eyes.

Roulack has three identified tattoos, including one on his chest that reads “Marie,” one on his left arm that reads “RIP Ish” and one on his right arm that reads “Faith Is Seeing Light With Your Heart When All Your Eyes See Is Darkness.”

VADOC security staff reported that Roulack escaped from the supervision of two VADOC security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital at approximately 5:50 a.m. Saturday, August 12.

Roulack was last seen exiting a bathroom in the hospital. He was wearing a white gown, white socks and was wearing no shoes.

Virginia State Police and the Henrico County Police Division are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to dial 911. If you see Roulack, do not approach. Instead, dial 911.