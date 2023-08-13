10 News Investigates School Safety Reports: How does your school rank?

School safety is top of mind for many parents as kids return to the classroom. 10 News is your Back to School Authority, and that’s why we’re working for you to break down the latest state reports documenting student safety incidents at local schools.

Each school division in Virginia is required by state code to submit annual Student Behavior and Administrative Response Collection (SBAR) reports for Virginia’s school quality profile. This report provides safety indicators for Virginia’s School Quality Profile. Events reported include those that occurred on school property, on a school bus, or at a school-sponsored activity.

More resources on SBAR can be found on the Student Behavior and Administrative Response data collection webpage through the Virginia Department of Education.

Each day this week 10 News will focus on school districts in one of our zones, sharing standout statistics about what we’ve found in these reports.

Read the reports 2021-2022 school year reports here: State (XLSX) Division (XLSX) School (XLSX)

Report cards are available for schools giving parents an overall picture of the school climate in regards to grades, absenteeism, test scores, student body makeup, student-to-teacher ratio, safety and security and more.

You can check out your school’s report card here and see for yourself the number of safety incidents that have happened in past years at your school.