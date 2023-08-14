1 injured, at least 2 arrested after shooting incident in Henry County

One man is hurt and two others are behind bars following a shooting incident Sunday night, according to Henry County Sheriff Wayne Davis.

FIELDALE, Va. – One man is hurt and two others are behind bars following a shooting incident Sunday night, according to Henry County Sheriff Wayne Davis.

Davis says the incident unfolded at the intersection of Dale Avenue and Chadmore Drive in Fieldale.

According to reporting by BTW21, a man was driving in a white Dodge Charger on Chadmore Drive, yelling “absurdities.”

A resident then pulled out a handgun and fired multiple rounds, although it is unclear where he shot at, authorities said. No one involved was hit when shots were fired.

Soon after, a second resident pulled the driver from his vehicle and then assaulted him, according to authorities. Davis says the resident will face charges.

At some point, the vehicle hit at least one mailbox, the sheriff’s office reports.

The driver has been taken into custody and was charged with driving under the influence.

