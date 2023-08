Crash on I-81N in Roanoke County causing delays (Credit: VDOT)

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Drivers on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT.

We’re told the crash happened at mile marker 135.1.

As of 5:45 p.m., the north left shoulder and left lane were closed, crews said.

