Nate, fruit and veggie-loving K9, still looking for home despite likes and shares

Nate is a 6-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier. He has been at the Lynchburg Humane Society since April 2021.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Pumpkins, apples, carrots, lettuce, bananas – Nate loves his fruits and vegetables.

So much in fact, staff at the Lynchburg Humane Society have begun lovingly documenting his eating habits as “What Nate ate.” The photos and videos of Nate eating his favorite treats have become popular on the Humane Society’s social media.

Despite the likes and shares, Nate is still looking for a home.

This dog is perfect for a health-conscious person looking for an accountability buddy wanting exercise and a healthy diet.

In addition to his favorite healthy snacks, Humane Society staff said Nate loves people and is great at making new friends. Nate loves to exercise. He loves long walks and is getting better at his leash manners thanks to the staff at LHS.

After eating healthy snacks and exercising on long walks, Nate loves to finish the day with a good chew toy. Staff said he loves chew toys. The more durable, the better.

Nate’s adoption fee has been sponsored.

If you’re interested in adopting Nate or finding more information, contact the Lynchburg Humane Society at 434-448-0088 or visit their website.