Pet adoption fees waived at Montgomery Co. Animal Care and Adoption Center Aug. 26

Adoption event happening August 26

Rachel Lucas, Anchor

Happy gal Mixie is even happier than usual! She just found out that Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center is hosting an adoption event Saturday, Aug. 26, from 11-4pm at the Center. (Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center)

Have you been thinking about adopting a new best friend? Now is the perfect time to adopt a pet from the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center!

On Saturday, Aug. 26 adoption fees will be waived as part of the Clear the Shelters campaign. The Center will hold an adoption event from 11-4pm.

August is one of the busiest months of the year for local animal shelters due to kitten and puppy season. Adopting a pet won’t just change the life of one animal, it also helps save another by freeing up space for another animal in need.

To see a list of available pets at Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center visit their website. The Center is located at 480 Cinnabar Rd. in Christiansburg. You can call the shelter at 540-382-5795.

