Roanoke City Schools battle against food insecurity

ROANOKE, Va. – Statistics from Feeding America show Southwest Virginia ranks 2% higher than the national average in food insecurity. This summer, Roanoke City Public Schools decided they wanted to make a difference in their community.

“It’s important for us to have a presence in the community,” said Verletta White, Roanoke City Public Schools’ superintendent. “We know that our school is the hub of the community.”

Star City Eats is a student-run food truck led by Roanoke City Public Schools.

School leaders said this is a great opportunity for people struggling with food insecurity.

“The students are able to eat for free, and that is through our USDA grant,” said White.

Officials from Roanoke City Public Schools said this has been a dream in the making for a long time.

“It is a passion project for us, and for me,” said White.

“It’s been a dream of ours for years,” said Ellen Craddock, director of food nutrition for Roanoke City Public Schools. “We wanted to be able to build a food truck and get out into the community with the students. Especially during the summer, that is when our students are hungry because they are not in the schools.”

Completely funded by USDA grants, the truck is decked out with a professional kitchen and a design chosen by the students.

Officials also said the food truck is a great opportunity for students to gain practical skills.

“We want our students to have a resume rich with skills and experiences that will benefit them for a lifetime,” said White.

“We also had two internships this summer where two of our students can put on their resume that they worked for Roanoke City Public Schools’ food nutrition department,” said Craddock.

The truck also gives the schools an opportunity to get out into the community.

“In this way, we’re supporting literacy, we’re supporting preparedness for school, for this month especially, and we are supporting our students through food and nutrition services too,” said White.

School leaders said they still have big plans for the future and while summer is coming to a close, and city school leaders said the Star City truck will be back next summer and at some events throughout the school year.