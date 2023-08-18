‘Smart guy’ Marty McFly has waited over two years to be adopted

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Marty McFly is a four-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound that’s been searching for a home for more than two years. He’s been at the Lynchburg Humane Society since January of 2021.

Shelter staff said he is very smart. He loves the company of people and other dogs. LHS staff said he is actually the master of dog-friendly dogs at the center and has met more dogs there than any other dog there.

Marty likes to spend time outdoors and play with squeaky toys. He knows how to sit, shake, go to his crate, and is learning “bring it,” “drop it,” and “leave it” currently!

His adoption fee is sponsored.

Now is the perfect time to adopt at Lynchburg Humane. Friday, Aug. 18, all dogs, cats, and kittens, except VIP’s adoption fees have been waived as part of the Clear the Shelters campaign. All you have to do is pay the $20 microchip fee.

If you’re interested in adopting Marty McFly or finding more information about him, contact the Lynchburg Humane Society at 434-448-0088 or visit their website.