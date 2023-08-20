Meet Kaylee! This 3-year-old American Staffordshire mix could be your new best friend

Kaylee is a three-year-old American Staffordshire mix. This sweet girl has been waiting to be adopted from the Lynchburg Humane Society since December of 2021.

Although she came to the shelter having difficulty meeting friends, she meets strangers with confidence now.

According to the shelter, Kaylee would make the best companion to anyone with an active lifestyle.

She is housebroken, a big lap dog, and loves to play fetch!

Her adoption fee is sponsored. If you’re interested in adopting Kaylee, contact the Lynchburg Humane Society at 434-448-0088.