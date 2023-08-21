85º
Back to school safety and security: Galax City Public Schools

10 News investigates the measures school districts are taking to protect staff and students

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

GALAX, Va. – Galax City Public Schools is home to about 1,300 students in Galax Elementary, middle and high schools.

Between last school year and plans for the upcoming school year, the division is investing hundreds of thousands of dollars to upgrade all three schools.

This included:

  • Almost $680,000 on voice and video internal communications systems
  • $86,000 on electronic card access system for doors
  • $30,000 on new visitor management systems

The middle and high schools had vape detectors installed, totaling more than $47,000.

GCPS also installed new doors and hardware at Galax Middle that cost the division more than $391,000.

