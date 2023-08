Bambi the cat is looking for her forever home

A playful three-year-old cat named Bambi is looking for her forever home.

This domestic short hair cat has been at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center in Christiansburg for 132 days.

Staff say this fun loving feline bounces around her kennel and snags any passersby for a quick play session.

Bambi does have slight vision impairment, but it does not slow her down. Bambi is spayed and up to date on vaccines. She is good with other cats and house trained.

Now is the perfect time to adopt a pet from the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center.

On Saturday, Aug. 26 adoption fees will be waived as part of the Clear the Shelters campaign. The Center will hold an adoption event from 11-4pm.

Happy gal Mixie is even happier than usual! She just found out that we are hosting an adoption event Saturday, Aug. 26,... Posted by Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center on Friday, August 18, 2023

August is one of the busiest months of the year for local animal shelters due to kitten and puppy season. Adopting a pet won’t just change the life of one animal, it also helps save another by freeing up space for another animal in need.

To see a list of available pets at Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center visit their website. The Center is located at 480 Cinnabar Rd. in Christiansburg. You can call the shelter at 540-382-5795.

