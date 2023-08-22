Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley out thousands of dollars after thefts, vandalism

ROANOKE, Va. – Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley has been hit by thieves and vandalism, costing the non-profit thousands of dollars.

The non-profit said in the past month, they’ve dealt with people smashing sinks outside of their store.

As well as having three catalytic converters from their work trucks, and a fourth damaged.

Most recently, someone destroyed the building’s A/C system, costing Habitat $9,000 to repair.

“Understand that this is a ministry. This is a ministry that helps human beings in the community and all you’re doing is setting us back,” said Habitat’s Development Director, Dave Tate.

Tate said vandals also cut power to their security light system.

Habitat’s building does have cameras on it, according to Tate, but the video is not clear enough to identify the people.

The organization said they have filed police reports, but no suspects have been identified or arrested.